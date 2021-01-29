PM Holds Previous Govts Responsible for Capacity Payments Worth Trillions

The government would have to pay Rs. 1.5 trillion as capacity payment charges to the power producers by 2023.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this while speaking at the launching ceremony of the documentary-drama “Paani Kay Pankh,” once again holding the previous governments responsible.

He said that the current government has to pay such a high amount due to the power generation contracts signed with the power producers by the previous governments.

He said whether the country uses electricity or not, the country is bound to make payment against capacity payment charges.

He said that the amount of capacity payment charges was Rs. 180 billion in 2013 and increased to Rs. 500 billion in 2018, when his government came to power. He said that this increase had come due to new projects added by the previous government, and by 2023, it would increase to Rs. 1.5 trillion.

He said, “Even if we do not use electricity in winter, the capacity payment would have to be made, and all this happened because of short-term planning and corruption,” adding, “The problem is that there is a huge gap in power consumption between winter and summer as power consumption, and the country would still be making capacity payment against the entire generation.”

PM Imran Khan lamented that the tendency to undertake only those projects that can be completed within a five-year cycle of an election to showcase them the to people to win the election again caused immense damage to the country.

He said that the government has decided to build two new dams after 50 years and expressed hopes that the Mohmand dam would be completed a bit earlier.

The prime minister also said that hydroelectricity was clean energy, and it was important for the climate as well, as Pakistan is one of the eight or nine most vulnerable countries in terms of climate change.

He said, “It is important for the country to produce clean energy. Water conservation is also the need of the country, and with the construction of dams we will be able to conserve water as well.”

The prime minister said that unless we pay taxes, the country cannot provide education, and health service to the people, adding, “Self-confidence is required; all is required to bring about reforms in the system as old habits take time to change, there is a huge variety and diversity.”