CM Buzdar Forms a Committee to Review Health Facilities in Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has ordered to form an eight-member committee to review the conditions of hospitals in Lahore on a daily basis.

The committee will be tasked with visiting the hospitals daily and checking the health facilities in each hospital. They will then submit their report to the CM himself. The eight-member committee has already been formed and is expected to start work straight away.

Prior to the forming of the committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that every Punjabi citizen will receive their health insurance by the end of the year.

CM Buzdar ensured that the distribution of the Sehat Insaf Cards has already started and every citizen will receive their cards in different phases. Approximately 5.1 million families have already received their Sehat Insaf Cards in the first phase of the distribution.

“Every citizen will receive the best medical facilities under the plan and no tolerance will be shown over any kind of negligence,” CM Buzdar said.

Citizens can avail free medical treatment, up to Rs. 720,000 per annum, through the Sehat Sahulat Programme in every hospital across the province. The program was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018, in 2020 the program was initiated in Punjab as well.