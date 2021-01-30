Grounded PIA Plane Returns to Islamabad Airport from Malaysia

The controversial Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that had been grounded in Malaysia over a legal dispute has finally reached Islamabad International Airport with 173 passengers and crew members on board.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was returned to Pakistan via the commercial flight PK 895 from Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

It had previously been impounded for nearly two weeks by the Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over its lease.

PIA has reportedly reached an out-of-court agreement with the leasing firm, which is why the Malaysian court dismissed the case with the mutual consent of both parties and ordered for the immediate release of the plane.

PIA’s counsel, Kwan Will Sen, confirmed the development stating: