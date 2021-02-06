Babar Azam Has The Highest Batting Average in World Test Championship

Pakistan may have been unable to qualify for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, but captain Babar Azam has left his mark on the competition. Azam currently has the highest batting average in the competition, 77.00 in 16 innings. Azam has scored 924 runs in 10 matches since the start of the competition, the tenth highest in the competition.

Since the start of the World Test Championship, Pakistan has played 12 Test matches, while Babar only missed two against New Zealand recently. Azam also has 4 centuries, only behind Australian middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne. He has scored centuries against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in the World Test Championship, two of them at home and one against Australia in Australia.

Babar is currently leading his side for the second time, in the second Test match against South Africa and scored 77 runs in the first innings. This was his fifth half-century in the World Test Championship as well, truly reflecting his importance in Pakistan’s fragile batting line-up.

Babar is the only Pakistani batsman in the list of top ten batting averages in the World Test Championships. 4 Indians, 2 Australians and one batsman each from England, South Africa, and New Zealand make up the top ten list.

Here is the list for the highest average (min 10 innings) in the World Test Championship:

Player Innings Runs Average 100s Babar Azam 16 924 77.00 4 Marnus Labuschagne 23 1,675 72.82 5 Rohit Sharma 10 685 68.50 3 Steve Smith 22 1,341 63.85 4 Ravindra Jadeja 13 469 58.62 0 Kane Williamson 14 817 58.35 3 Ben Stokes 24 1,131 53.85 4 Ajinkya Rahane 22 983 51.73 3 Virat Kohli 16 705 50.35 2 Dean Elgar 19 816 48.00 2

*minimum 10 innings