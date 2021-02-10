PMC Increases Quota for Medical and Dental Colleges

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has increased the seats at the medical and dental colleges in the public sector across the country.

The development has come in response to the requests by the provinces for an increase in the quota of the allotted medical and dental college seats.

Important announcement regarding the enhancement of seats in public Medical and Dental Colleges. PMC has reviewed these requests and authorized the enhancement of seats in certain colleges.

The PMC said that the distribution of these seats to accommodate various quotas is the purview of the provincial governments and that they may proceed under their mandates and authorities.

The PMC stated that it has added 495 seats to the existing quota, 240 seats of which will be added to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 240 to Punjab, and 15 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.