Sindh Govt to Generate Electricity from Waste in Karachi

The Sindh Government has decided to install a 200MW power plant based on civic waste as a primary resource for power generation.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Local Government, Information, Religious Affairs, and Forests, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh.

As per reports, the meeting participants proposed a concise timeline for the project and advised relevant officials to make it “operational as soon as possible.”

It was further highlighted that more than 8,000 tonnes of waste is being produced daily in the port city, which could be channeled into the proposed power plant for generating 200MW of electricity.

Senior officials present at the meeting recommended Karachi’s landfill site as the ideal venue for the project.

Companies who have “expressed interest in generating electricity from waste” prefer landfills over the urban backdrop. If agreed, the government would greatly benefit through reduced construction costs and cheap electricity.