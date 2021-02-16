ACCA Topper Zara Naeem Goes Viral on Twitter

Last week, Zara Naeem, an ACCA student from Lahore, was declared the global prizewinner for scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting exam conducted in December 2020.

While speaking with the media, Zara credited this success to her father who always encouraged all the girls in the family to pursue their dreams and smash all artificial barriers.

Since last week, Zara Naeem has been trending on Twitter as social media users continue to congratulate her on her achievement as ACCA qualification is considered the gold standard in accountancy with recognition and presence in over 179 countries worldwide.

Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter.

I keep saying this… Give Pakistani girls an equal chance and they can take on and beat the best in the world. Proud of #ZaraNaeem and wish her the best in her future goals pic.twitter.com/WPfmAfAOB0 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 16, 2021

Zara Naeem Dar has become pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world.Congratulations. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 15, 2021

Congratulations Zara Naeem for scoring highest marks among all ACCA students in the Financial Reporting exam and getting declared as global prize winner. Welldone!!! Masha'ALLAH @ACCA_PK @GdNewsPakistan pic.twitter.com/KSfot3WEY1 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 15, 2021

A very proud moment for Pakistan as Zara Naeem has been declared the global prizewinner for scoring the highest marks in ACCA. pic.twitter.com/qPgNPQYfpe — Pakistan First (@APMLOfficial_) February 14, 2021

Zara Naeem Dar

A proud Pakistani Student has scored the highest numbers in exams of ACCA all over the globe.

Congratulations to her for bringing this marvellous achievement to Pakistan.

Keep Making Nation Proud.#PrideOfPakistan #ZaraNaeemDar pic.twitter.com/9kvEZdAAgi — Islami Jamiat -e- Talaba (@JamiatPK) February 16, 2021

Pakistani Student Zara Naeem Dar Has Scored The Highest Numbers In ACCA Exams Around The World.

Now this is a pride for Pakistan.

ذرا نم ہو تو یہ مِٹّی بڑی۔۔۔

Congratulations to the family & friends of this girl.#ZaraNaeem #daughterofnation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aoqBl7aOnL — Ali Murtaza (@Samali076) February 15, 2021

Pakistani student Zara Naeem breaks the record by getting the highest marks in ACCA examination in the world 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰💞 pic.twitter.com/xOPYiq3DlJ — Laiba 🇵🇰 🕊 (@itslaaiba) February 15, 2021

An example of hard work, dedication, persistency

This is the real WOMEN EMPOWERMENT.

Congratulations to her #ZaraNaeem pic.twitter.com/a95T37T4E2 — Muhammad Ateeb (@MuhammadAteeb95) February 16, 2021

Well done #ZaraNaeem 👏👏👏 The world needs strong, intelligent, courageous woman like you who teaches by being, who will lift and build others, who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will. pic.twitter.com/9OUteCTs5c — Dr. Zarqa Taimur (@drzarqa) February 16, 2021

Proud moment for us as Zara Naeem, an ACCA student from Lahore, has been declared the global prizewinner for scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting exam all over the world…🤩❤️🔥 #TeamEverGreen 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/AQPsjlhtRd — Umaima 🐼🇵🇰 (@U_Pandaa) February 12, 2021

Congratulations Zara Naeem for getting highest marks in ACCA in the world! You made Pakistan proud. Well done! pic.twitter.com/MhOGHLiWp0 — 🇵🇰Ghazala Gulshan🇹🇷 (@GhazalaGulshan7) February 16, 2021

Proud Moment for 🇵🇰

Zara Naeem, an ACCA student from Lahore, has been declared the global prizewinner for scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting exam conducted in December 2020

👏🏻❤✨🌸 pic.twitter.com/HtQiFIhUts — Kiran 🎀🐼 (@itx_kiranmalik) February 15, 2021

A Proud moment for our Country🇵🇰

Well don #ZaraNaeem pic.twitter.com/b7zAXa3mkA — Nasir Mehmood Kiyani (@NM_Kiyani) February 15, 2021