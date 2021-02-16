ACCA Topper Zara Naeem Goes Viral on Twitter

Last week, Zara Naeem, an ACCA student from Lahore, was declared the global prizewinner for scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting exam conducted in December 2020.

While speaking with the media, Zara credited this success to her father who always encouraged all the girls in the family to pursue their dreams and smash all artificial barriers.

Since last week, Zara Naeem has been trending on Twitter as social media users continue to congratulate her on her achievement as ACCA qualification is considered the gold standard in accountancy with recognition and presence in over 179 countries worldwide.

Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter.

