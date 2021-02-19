Jazz Initiates 4G Rollout in South Waziristan

Pakistan’s number one 4G operator, Jazz, has initiated the rollout of 4G in South Waziristan to empower the region with high-speed Mobile broadband.

The 4G rollout has been initiated in record time following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent promise to the people of South Waziristan to provide high-speed internet services in the tribal region. It is pertinent to note that Jazz is the only operator providing 4G services in this region and the rollout will continue at a fast pace.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said, “The rollout of 4G services in South Waziristan is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect our fellow countrymen with fast and reliable mobile broadband. Our ambition to digitally empower Pakistan is fueled through enhanced connectivity and by creating equal opportunities for all. We will continue to empower the people in remote areas to ensure that every Pakistani has access to high-speed internet, and no one is left behind.”

During the last quarter of 2020, Jazz has invested PKR 12.3 billion, 4G network investment being the principal focus, enabling the company to take its 4G population coverage to 59% and 4G customer base to 25 million.