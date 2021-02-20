ECC Approves Revocation of Neelum-Jhelum Surcharge on Electricity Bills

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the cancellation of the Neelum Jhelum surcharge for electricity consumers and the partial rationalization of subsidies on essential food items available at the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) due to an increase in prices.

The federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the ECC in Islamabad in which the decision was taken to revoke with immediate effect to revoke the Neelum Jhelum surcharge to provide relief to the masses.

The minister approved the partial increase in the prices of wheat flour, sugar, and ghee due to continuous fluctuations in the international prices of commodities.

He also directed the concerned authorities to provide maximum relief to consumers despite the difference between the subsidized prices offered by the USCs and the usual prices in the domestic markets. This step was taken in accordance with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s Relief Package 2020 to provide essential commodities at cheap rates through a network of Utility Stores across Pakistan.

The ECC also approved technical supplementary grants worth over Rs. 859 million for several departments.

The federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, the Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, The Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, the SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar, the SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, the Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif Bokhari, and other officials also attended the meeting.