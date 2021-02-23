PSL Setting New Trends With Its #GooglyChallenge [Videos]

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is no longer confined to Pakistan as it has become a global brand, watched by millions overseas. Entertainment, glitz, and glamor go hand-in-hand with the brand of PSL, further broadening its appeal.

Cricketers from various PSL franchises are dancing to the tunes of the new PSL 6 Taranay music album. The official Twitter account of PSL uploaded videos of the West Indian legend, Chris Gayle, the world number one T20I bowler, Rashid Khan, and the fiery fast bowler, Hasan Ali, dancing to the ‘Googly song’ on the social media platform.

Watch the videos below:

After bowling a stunning googly to send the Universe Boss back to the pavillion @rashidkhan_19 brings the heat to the #GooglyChallenge! #HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao | #QGvLQ pic.twitter.com/qkUGQpA5b3 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 22, 2021

PSL account has also asked its fans to take part in the #GooglyChallenge, where they have to upload their dance on the googly song. The best fan videos will be uploaded on PSL’s Twitter account.

PSL released the album to celebrate six years of the tournament. The album is available on PSL’s YouTube channel. The album comprises five tracks – composed and performed by youth artists, namely Maanu X Rozeo, Lyari Underground, Janoobi Khargosh, Talal Qureshi, and Khumariyaan – and the 2021 edition’s widely popular anthem ‘Groove Mera.’

