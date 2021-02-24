Mohammad Zahid Steps Down as NHPC Bowling Coach After Only 5 Months

Mohammad Zahid has stepped down as the National High-Performance Centre’s (NHPC) fast bowling coach due to personal reasons. The 44-year-old was appointed as the bowling coach at the NHPC last September.

Zahid was one of the fastest bowlers in the world during his playing days. Unfortunately, his promising career was cut short due to a back injury. Zahid played five Tests, 11 ODIs, and 43 first-class matches, taking more than 150 wickets across all formats. Zahid took 11 wickets in his debut Test match, the only Pakistani bowler to do so.

Zahid was appointed as the bowling coach of the NHPC by PCB last year as part of PCB’s new strategy of restructuring the domestic structure and including former cricketers as part of the coaching and grooming structure in the country. Zahid, along with Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf, Atiq-uz-Zaman, and Mushtaq Ahmed, were appointed in key coaching positions at the NHPC.

According to sources, Zahid, a resident of the United Kingdom, went back to meet with his family in December and has not returned to Pakistan since then. The family reasons are still uncertain, but he decided to resign from his role.

The PCB will soon start the process to find Zahid’s successor.