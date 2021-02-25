Aleem Dar’s Reaction on Getting His Decision Right Goes Viral [Video]

Aleem Dar’s ‘thug life’ moment at the end of the match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United has gone viral on social media. Dar, one of the finest umpires in the history of the game, celebrated as he got the decision right at the last ball of the match. Islamabad pulled off an amazing chase and climbed up to the second spot on the PSL points table.

Karachi Kings appealed for an LBW on the last ball of the match which was given as not out by Aleem Dar as Asif Ali clearly edged the ball with his bat. Imad Wasim challenged the decision in the hope of getting the decision overturned.

As the third umpire confirmed Aleem Dar’s decision, Dar was elated and pumped his fist in the air. The hilarious moment caught the attention of the PSL fans and the video of the incident was posted on social media.

Aleem Dar, champion. Loved this celebration last night, after he got his decision right 😂😂😂#HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/UT5r7OMYPl — Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 25, 2021

Aleem Dar himself replied to the tweet and advised the people to enjoy life as it is too short.

Enjoy life. Life is very small https://t.co/TzLE9rqQuf — Aleem Dar Umpire 🇵🇰 (@UmpireAleemDar_) February 25, 2021

Fans of Aleem Dar enjoyed his celebration too.

Phenomenal umpire, Pakistani brand👍🏻 — Hamza ifrozh (@hamzaifrozh) February 24, 2021

This should be made the standard gesture if Umpire decision is prevailed after player review. @ICC — Muhammad Adnan (@adnansharif1992) February 25, 2021

It looks like Dar has many fans across the border as well.

This should be mandatory for all umpires after a review is lost!😂 — Tarun Bharadia (@TarunBharadia) February 25, 2021

Best Umpire in the World at present. 👌👌 — Shailesh Devadiga 🇮🇳 (@shailrupz1) February 25, 2021

Dar has the honor of officiating in the most Tests and ODI matches in cricket history. He also has the 2nd highest of T20I matches under his belt. He is currently a part of the PSL umpires panel. Have a look at the PSL schedule to see the matches Dar is officiating in.

