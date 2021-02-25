Ramiz Raja’s YouTube Channel Gets Hacked

Former captain of Pakistan and current cricket commentator, Ramiz Raja’s YouTube channel has been hacked. Ramiz’s channel, Ramiz Speaks, was one of the most famous cricket-related channels on YouTube having garnered over 1.8 million subscribers.

Ramiz confirmed the news on his Twitter account. Ramiz tweeted, “Working to restore my YouTube channel which has been sadly compromised. Bear with me. Thank you.”

ALSO READ

Mohammad Hafeez Rejects PCB’s ‘Disrespectful’ Offer

Working to restore my you tube channel which has been sadly compromised. Bear with me. Thank you. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 25, 2021

All of Ramiz Speaks videos have been deleted and the name of the channel has been changed to ‘The Cardano Foundation’. The number of subscribers has been reduced from 1.8 million to 1.48 million as well.

The famed commentator’s YouTube channel was one of the most famous cricket channels in Pakistan, behind Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel. Ramiz has been known to voice his opinion on cricketing-related matters around the world, and his channel was a great source to keep yourselves updated with the cricketing world.

ALSO READ

English Counties Express Interest in Islamabad United Star’s Services

Former World Cup-winning opener retired from international cricket in 1997. Since then he has been the voice of cricket commentary in Pakistan and is one of the esteemed cricket commentators in the world.

He is one of the most successful openers in Pakistan history. He scored over 2,000 Test runs and over 5,000 ODI runs for Pakistan in a career spanning over 13 years.