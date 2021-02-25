Serene Air Harasses German Vlogger For Highlighting Safety Hazards

Given recent fatal incidents in the aviation industry in Pakistan, one might think that airlines have been putting extra attention towards following safety protocols. However, that is not the case, certainly, not with Serene Air at least.

The matter has been highlighted by Josh Cahill, an award-winning German airline reviewer and travel vlogger, who recently traveled to Pakistan for experiencing the services of domestic airlines.

Yesterday’s flight on @SereneAirPak was shocking. Besides the extremely effortless & bored crew, I was shocked to witness that the crew never secured the cabin for landing. Sad to see that safety isn’t a priority on Serene Air given the recent events in Pakistan’s aviation. pic.twitter.com/vSADeYn21P — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) February 18, 2021

According to details, Josh traveled on a Serene Air flight on 17 February and termed his experience with the airline ‘shocking.’

Taking to Twitter, Josh penned that the flight’s crew was lethargic who didn’t even bother to secure the cabin before landing.

To name some safety hazards which could possibly have led to another accident, the German noted that half of the cabin was in flatbed mode, no seat belts were fastened, and curtains were closed at the time of the landing.

Josh said that he expected the flight crew to at least pay attention to these safety protocols on a 2-hour flight without service.

He added that it was sad to see that safety wasn’t the paramount priority of Serene Air despite recent fatal aviation disasters in Pakistan.

The German vlogger also claimed that Serene Air’s employees harassed and insulted him after he tried to bring the safety hazards to the notice of the airline’s administration.

He warned everyone intending to travel on Serene Air against voicing their concerns about the safety flaws of the airline as they will be mistreated just like him.

On the other hand, Serene Air has unabashedly stated that Josh Cahill never traveled on its flight and the airline has no information of the passenger in question.