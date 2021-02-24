PCB Increases Crowd Capacity for All PSL Matches

After hosting the first few days of PSL 2021 successfully, National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to allow 50% of the stadium capacity to be filled with fans. Previously, only 20% of the stadium capacity was allowed to be filled. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested the provincial governments and the NCOC to allow fans to enter the stadium. Their request was granted as NCOC deemed it safe for some spectators to watch the action of PSL 6 live from the stadium.

According to the previous regulations, only 7,500 fans were allowed inside the National Stadium Karachi, while 5,500 were allowed at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The number of fans will increase to approximately 17,000 and 13,000 respectively.

According to sources, full attendance will be allowed for the playoffs and finals, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The playoffs will take place on 18, 19, and 20 March and the final will be played on 22 March. All the PSL franchises are battling it out to finish in one of the top four positions in the PSL points table.

Previously, the play-offs and finals of last year’s PSL were held behind closed doors due to the alarming situation of COVID-19 around the world. As the situation is improving in the country, NCOC has allowed relaxation in the SOPs.