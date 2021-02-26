US Company Launches World’s First Modular Laptop That Will Never Get Outdated

Framework, the San Francisco-based company, has just announced its first product called the modular Framework Laptop. The laptop has been designed to allow the user to continue using the machine perpetually over the years. Hence, it comes with multiple modular, replaceable, and upgradeable parts.

Design and Display

The Framework laptop comes in a milled aluminum finish and is 15.8mm. It is built around a 13.5-inch display panel with 2256 x 1504 pixels resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 400 nits brightness.

There is a 1080p60 webcam on top of the display and the keyboard sports 1.5mm key travel.

Internals

Natively, the laptop is available in three processor options:

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake

However, this is where things get interesting. Unlike with other laptops available on the market, the Modular Framework laptop does not limit you to these processors. Rather, you can swap the processor with a newer, faster processor as it becomes available in the future.

Apart from this, the laptop also features an Expansion Card system that allows you to swap out the ports on the side of the laptop. You can choose from USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, microSD, fast 250GB/1TB expansion cards, headphone amp, and much more.

Apart from the internal storage, memory, and Wi-Fi card, another laptop part that you can change is the keyboard. You can update it to any language and layout you want. Moreover, the color of the magnetically-attached display bezel is also changeable.

Software-wise, the laptop will come pre-configured with Windows 10 Home or Pro. You can also choose to get it as part of the Framework Laptop DIY Edition. It will be available as a kit of modules that you have to customize and build yourself with the choice of your own OS.

Pricing and Availability

In the US, the laptop will start shipping in the summer. However, its global availability and pricing have not been confirmed yet.

Moreover, Framework will also allow others to build and sell compatible modules for the Laptop through its Framework Marketplace.