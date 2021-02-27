Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 8

Haider Ali and Sherfane Rutherford led the charge for Peshawar Zalmi as they clinched victory by chasing down a target of 199 against Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar registered their second victory of the tournament and have leapfrogged into the second position in the PSL points table.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a wonderful half-century to put Quetta into a commanding position after the first innings. They weren’t up to the mark in the field and lost the plot as Peshawar managed to chase down the total. Quetta have lost all their matches as of yet and have yet to get off the mark in the PSL 6 points table.

Zalmi will look to carry the momentum in their next match, while Quetta will need to do a lot of thinking ahead of their next match.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table