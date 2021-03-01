Apple iPad Pro 2021 Will be as Powerful as M1 MacBooks

Apple has a slew of new devices ready to launch this year. One of these devices is going to be the iPad Pro 2021 and a new report from PhoneArena sheds light on the tablet’s alleged performance.

The iPad Pro 2021 is expected to feature the A14 Bionic chip, which is Apple’s first 5nm SoC that debuted with the iPhone 12 series. It is a major improvement over Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip on the currently available iPad Pro.

According to PhoneArena’s report, the upcoming iPad Pro 2021 is expected to break records in terms of performance and is said to be as powerful as the M1-powered MacBooks. For those unaware, M1 is the company’s most powerful laptop chip yet which outshines Intel’s processors by quite a margin.

This would make the iPad Pro 2021’s performance a force to be reckoned with since it is only a tablet.

In terms of design, the new iPad Pro is expected to look the same as the current generation, but it may be thicker than before if the company introduces Mini LED displays with the new iPad. These new displays promise better brightness, contrast, local dimming zones, and color accuracy.

Some reports also claim that the new iPad will have 5G support as well as improved camera performance.

The iPad Pro 2021 is rumored to launch in March, but there is no confirmation from Apple yet.