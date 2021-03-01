Here’s Why Ehsan Mani’s Future as Chairman PCB is Facing Uncertainty

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani, is uncertain if he will continue his role after his contract expires in six months.

Mani was appointed as the Chairman PCB on 4 September 2018 for a three-year term. He has still not received any confirmation from the patron-in-chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan, regarding an extension in his contract to serve for an extended period.

According to sources, Mani wants to continue as the Chairman to oversee the progress of Pakistan Cricket in the coming years. He, along with the PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, revealed that their plan for the betterment of cricket in the country would take a few years to get in full flow, and it is not possible to get the desired results within their three-year contract.

Last year, Mani held talks with PM Imran regarding the extension of his contract. He was assured that the matter is under consideration. Further talks have not been held since then, and there has been no word communicated to Mani regarding the matter.

During the meeting of the Board of Governors of PCB, held on Saturday, there was no discussion regarding the extension of Wasim Khan’s contract.

Wasim Khan’s contract is also set to run out within the next few months, and his contract can only be extended by the Chairman of the PCB. If Mani is replaced as the Chairman of PCB, then the new incoming Chairman will be expected to either continue with Wasim or bring in a new CEO.