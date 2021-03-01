Twitter Swarmed With Birthday Wishes As Shahid Afridi Turns 44

Former captain of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi, is a crucial part of Multan Sultans as they look to win their first-ever PSL title. Despite retiring from international cricket more than three years ago, Afridi is still going strong, playing in various franchise T20 leagues around the world. Afridi made his debut for Pakistan at the age of 18 in 1996 and he went on to play for Pakistan for 22 years, breaking multiple records on his way.

Today, Afridi turned 44 years old. He took to Twitter to thank everyone for their wishes and said that he is hoping to put in match-winning performances for Multan Sultans in the upcoming matches.

Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes – 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 28, 2021

Afridi is one of the most beloved and celebrated Pakistani cricketers in the history of the game. He has won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis and cricket fans around the world. He has one of the biggest fan followings in the history of cricket and people admire him for his work on and off the field.

Afridi received wishes from all parts of the world and from his fellow cricketers. The official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished the flamboyant all-rounder a very happy birthday.

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙣: A 37-ball century in his first ODI innings

𝙉𝙤𝙬: Most sixes in ODI history Happy birthday, @SAfridiOfficial! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/jHBdl5VJ9E — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

Happy Birthday Lala, you have always been a match winner for us. We pray that you continue to be a winner in life as well by the grace of God. — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 28, 2021

Only few people leave a significant impact on game and he is one of them. A very happy birthday to the super star of cricket Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi. May you continue to spread the message of hope and love for humanity @SAfridiOfficial bhai. #Respect #Legend pic.twitter.com/g05SYyALlA — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 1, 2021

د زیږیدلو کلیزه دی مبارک شه Happy Birthday Lala 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/BCJ4a2OSaG — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 28, 2021

Happy Birthday Lala @SAfridiOfficial . Have a great one. May you always keep laughing like this. pic.twitter.com/2OLmAdGHwB — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 1, 2021

Wish you a very happy birthday Lala @SAfridiOfficial 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/URB1zRTj7b — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 1, 2021

Afridi has had a remarkable international career. He has played 398 ODIs, 99 T20Is, and 27 Test matches, scoring over 12,000 runs and taking over 500 wickets across all formats. He holds the record for most career sixes in ODIs, hitting 351 maximums.

