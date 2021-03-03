Proton Pakistan Releases Teaser for the Saga [Video]

Among the most anticipated cars to arrive in Pakistan is the Proton Saga, and its enthusiasts can rejoice because Proton Pakistan just released a video teaser of the Saga sedan with the hashtag “coming soon”, hinting at the arrival of the vehicle within a few days.

The Proton Saga is a subcompact sedan and is also one of Malaysia’s best-selling cars. As per various reports, the vehicle will come in three main variants, the Standard Manual, the Standard Auto, and the Premium Auto.

All the variants will be offered with a 1.3-liter, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The manual variants will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the automatic variants will have a 4-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Furthermore, the Standard MT/AT trim-levels will have basic features like dual front airbags, rear seat ISOFIX anchors, disc brakes with ABS, EBD, and brake assist technology; and the Premium AT trim-level offers additional features like stability control, traction control, hill start assist, front parking sensors, touch-sensitive infotainment screen, and a reverse camera.

Although the price of the vehicle has not been disclosed, a source from within Proton specified that the price of the vehicle will be kept market competitive. This will definitely give the new offering a much-needed edge to become a favorite among the Pakistani car buyers, provided that the company keeps up with the rising demand for vehicles in the market.