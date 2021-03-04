2 Die in South Korea After Taking Coronavirus Vaccine

South Korean authorities have announced to investigate the cause of the deaths of two individuals who died just days after receiving AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus vaccine.

In an official statement, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that it will carry out epidemiological surveys with local health authorities to establish any link between the deaths and AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

According to details, a 63-year old nursing home patient with the cerebrovascular disease died just four days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine after he developed symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Another nursing home patient in his 50s with cardiac disorder and diabetes died after suffering multiple heart attacks only a day after receiving the initial dose.

Besides, KDCA’s Director, Jeong Eun-Kyeong, has announced to pay compensation worth $383,500 to the bereaved families.

South Korea had started a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign last week under which vaccines of AstraZeneca and Pfizer are being administered to the citizens.

On the other hand, AstraZeneca has said that it is aware of the KDCA’s decision to probe the deaths of two citizens after receiving its Coronavirus vaccine.

The UK-based pharmaceutical company added that the safety of the vaccine had been extensively studied during clinical trials which provided corroborating evidence that the vaccine was well-tolerated among the participants of the trials.