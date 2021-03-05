Red Magic Watch is A Proper Smartwatch That Costs Just $93

Like most smartphone manufacturers, Nubia has also made its entry into the smartwatch market. The company has launched its smartwatch that takes after the Haylou Solar smartwatch design-wise.

The wearable does not stand out amongst other watches in the category in terms of design. However, it comes with a couple of attractive features that do justice to the price.

Design and Display

The Red Magic Watch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED retina display with a 454 x 454 resolution. Inscriptions of a tachymeter are etched on its bezels and at the right side of the metal alloy case, there are two buttons with one of them featuring a red ring. The watch dial is available in two colors – silver and gunmetal black, while there are five options available for the strap.

Other features

As expected, the watch comes with a 5 ATM waterproof rating and supports 16 different sports modes including activities like football, outdoor/indoor running, cycling, and walking, basketball, rowing, elliptical, hiking, yoga, cricket, swimming, and free training.

The watch is equipped with a Sony CXD5605 GNSS receiver which brings GPS, QZSS, and Beidou satellite positioning. It also packs the Goodix GH3011 health sensor employs an AI algorithm for faster tracking of vitals such as heart rate (24h) and Blood oxygen (even when sleeping).

Apart from this, the Red Magic watch comes with support for app alerts and has an integrated system to send helpful reminders for healthy eating.

Battery and Pricing

According to the company. The watch can provide 15 days of life on a single charge but it can go up to 23 days in extended mode. In GPS mode, the battery life is 50 hours.

The Red Magic Watch will go on sale on March 11 and will cost $93.