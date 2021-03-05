Virat Kohli Enters the List of Most Ducks in World Test Championship

Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is one of the finest batsmen of this generation but even the greats of the game suffer from poor form. Kohli has been in a poor run of form over the past year or so. His struggles at the pitch have been shocking for the fans as Kohli had piled on runs for the better part of the previous decade.

Kohli who had been known to score centuries at will has failed to score a century in his last 36 innings. His last century came against Bangladesh in 2019. 2020 was the first calendar year since his debut when Kohli failed to score a century and his poor form with the bat continued as he fell for a duck against England in the fourth Test match. This was Kohli’s 27th duck in international cricket across all formats.

Ever since the beginning of the World Test Championships (WTC) in 2018, Kohli has registered four ducks, the second-highest number of ducks among genuine batsmen. Pakistan’s opener, Shan Masood, leads the list with five ducks to his name.

Let’s have a look at the most number of ducks since WTC began:

Player Innings Ducks Shan Masood 17 5 Virat Kohli 22 4 Dom Sibley 28 4 Rory Burns 30 4

Shan is not only ahead of Kohli in the ducks column, he is also ahead of Kohli in the centuries column. Kohli’s struggles have been evident as he has only scored two centuries since the World Test Championships began, while Shan has scored three tons.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne leads the list for most centuries in WTC as he has scored 5 centuries. He is followed by Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kane Williamson, who have scored 4 centuries each.