Razer Launches Anzu Smart Glasses With True Wireless Audio

Razer is expanding its presence in the smart gadget market and has quietly announced its latest smart glasses dubbed the Anzu smart glasses. They come with integrated speakers just like rivaling smart glasses from Bose and Amazon.

The glass on these smart spectacles comes with different kinds of eye protection including anti-blue light filters and 99 percent UV protection. The anti-blue light filter blocks up to 35% blue light coming from digital displays.

One of the highlights of these glasses is that they come with a truly wireless design. This means that the two audio speakers are completely independent of each other. This allows for improved comfort and flexibility, though you will have to charge both sides at the same time through the on-board pogo pins.

Both speakers are equipped with touch-responsive tap gesture controls that let you change tracks, answer calls, and activate the voice assistant. The water and dust resistance rating is IPX4, meaning that they can handle splashes but not heavy rainfall.

The Bluetooth latency of these glasses is 60ms and they automatically power down when folded to save battery. When opened again, the glasses will automatically pair with the last device. Battery life is up to 5 hours with continuous music playback and the sound output is reasonably loud. The glasses also come with a leather case with a magnetic flap for sorting the charging cable or extra lenses.

The Razer Anzu smart glasses are available in a round and rectangular frame and will go for $200.