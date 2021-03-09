Iran Resumes Large-Scale Nuclear Development

A report circulated by a top UN nuclear watchdog has revealed that Iran has commenced large-scale enrichment of uranium at its underground facility in Natanz, Isfahan.

Prominent authorities representing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified on 7th March that Iran had begun supplementing uranium hexafluoride – the raw material used for centrifuges – into an additional third particle separation unit, as reported by Reuters.

In this regard, one statement read that “Iran had begun feeding natural UF6 into the third cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges”. The report further mentioned that a fourth cascade of the same nature had been “installed but had yet to be fed with natural UF6”, adding that the fifth cascade of IR-2m centrifuges “was ongoing.”

ALSO READ

Iran Ships Huge Volumes of Oil to China While US Looks to Withdraw Sanctions

During the past few weeks, Iran has accelerated its nuclear activities in what could be an attempt to pressure the new administration of US President, Joe Biden, which has reportedly signaled its readiness to revive the deal but insists Iran first return to nuclear commitments that were made in the past.

Meanwhile, Tehran says it first wants sanctions to be lifted before any arrangements are made.