Noon Academy and Ministry of Education Partner to Deliver Digital Education in Pakistan

Noon Academy, a London-based EdTech Startup with over 400,000 users in Pakistan, has entered into a Letter of Understanding with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MoFEPT) for the provision of Digital Education in Pakistan.

The LoU was signed at a ceremony held at the Federal Education Ministry in Islamabad.

As per the understanding, Noon Academy, as a global e-learning platform, will use its expertise in technology to develop high-quality content for the MoFEPT. MoFEPT will make the content accessible to students across Pakistan for free. The content will include recorded lectures, past paper review sessions, doubt clearing sessions, and much more.

The content will be promoted through print, social and digital media, including the global award-winning Noon Academy app.

ALSO READ

NCOC to Reconsider Decision on Schools Reopening

The app includes live classes, practice exams, comprehensive courses, assessments, and many other social learning features.

Speaking at the occasion, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary appreciated the efforts of Noon Academy and emphasized the positive impact of the private sector in the education space.

Umair Babar Chishti, Country Manager Pakistan, Noon Academy, said “Noon Academy has entered Pakistan with the vision to provide learning opportunities to everyone, and through our platform, we want to make the best teachers in Pakistan affordable, accessible and available for all students in Pakistan and help them achieve their goals in life”.

Noon Academy will assist the MoFEPT in developing the concept of Tele-school on the PTV to provide learning opportunities in all provinces of Pakistan while maintaining standards and overcoming the language barriers.