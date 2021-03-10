Two Youngsters from PSL 2021 Likely to Get Selected for the National Team

According to sources, young fast bowlers, Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Waseem Jnr. are likely to be called up to the national team squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe. Both the fast bowlers rose to prominence in the recently postponed PSL 6.

Dahani was part of the Multan Sultans squad. He took 9 wickets and was the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, while Mohammad Waseem Jnr. was part of the Islamabad United squad and took 4 wickets in the 4 matches he played. Both the young fast bowlers impressed with their accurate bowling at such a young age.

National chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, met with the selection committee members where they discussed the potential players to be included in the touring party. It is expected that the squads for both the series will be announced together. The final announcement of the squads is expected in a few days.

The committee discussed the performances of players in the now postponed PSL 6. Although a total of 14 matches were played, the committee feels comfortable that the players fully showcased their talent in the tournament.

Senior players, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez are also expected to make a comeback to the T20I squad. Hafeez and Imad were not available for selection in the recently concluded South Africa’s tour of Pakistan. Both the all-rounders are considered to be a crucial part of Pakistan’s T20I setup.

Head coach, Misbah ul Haq, and captain, Babar Azam, met with PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, to discuss the itinerary for both tours. COVID-19 protocols and bio-secure bubble arrangements were some of the things discussed during the meeting.