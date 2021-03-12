Jazz Drive-In Cinema Starts Screening in Karachi

The Jazz Drive-In Cinema has started screening in Karachi at the Raiha CineGold Plex, Bahria Town, Phase-1. Movies will be screened in the evenings from Friday to Sunday and will follow a week-wise theme ranging from classics to action, science fiction, fantasy, and animations – a movie for each member of the family.

This is an initiative of Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider, in partnership with Activemedia and with the collaboration of Bahria Town, Raiha CineGold Plex, The House of Rana, Bookitnow.pk, and Samaa FM.

JazzCash is the official digital payment partner for this drive-in cinema with all food stalls and ticket counters offering mobile payment solutions. To promote digital payments, tickets and food purchased via JazzCash will result in 50% cashback for a limited time period.

Movie-goers are provided space to park their vehicles in an orderly manner with the movie audio individually heard through each vehicle’s stereo via radiofrequency.

Speaking about this initiative, Asif Aziz, CCO – Jazz said, “After the success of the drive-in cinema in Islamabad, we wanted Karachiites to experience the big screen from the safety of their cars. Over the years, Jazz has become a lifestyle-brand by consistently offering customers innovative solutions to their daily needs and this drive-in cinema is a part of this experiential journey.”

“I’m proud of my team and our partners for presenting a socially distanced cinematic experience to movie fans as per the requirements of the new normal,” he added.

“Activemedia believes in creating quality entertainment avenues and after Covid-19, Jazz Drive-in Cinema was an initiative taken to provide entertainment in a safe environment. Karachi used to be the hub of drive-in cinemas and it was always in our plans to bring it back to life in the city of lights. So, I urge people of Karachi to visit the Jazz Drive-In Cinema with their family & friends to enjoy movies in a safe environment,” added Saad M. Khan, CEO – Activemedia.

With a hygienic, socially distant, and controlled environment, the Jazz Drive-In Cinema is sure to bring the big screen back into the lives of individuals when most entertainment avenues have been closed off for the public.