Kamran Akmal Tries to Start A Fight Between Babar and ‘Laptop Selector’ Wasim

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Kamran Akmal, has said that Babar Azam is not a kid anymore and asked him not to rely on ‘laptop selectors.’

In a video on his YouTube channel, Akmal asked Babar to take on more responsibility and insist on the players he wants in the team. The 29-year-old argued that the captains of all big teams have a say in the selection process and they fill their sides with match-winners.

I think the captain has the biggest role. He must insist on the players he wants. All successful teams have a captain deciding the players and creating a team filled with match-winners. Look at England, India, and New Zealand.

He said that it is Babar’s responsibility to give his input in the selection and make a great combination.

If Babar doesn’t tell them then it could hurt his own focus and performances. That is why I think it is Babar’s responsibility. He is not a kid anymore. He is experienced and is a top-class player.

Kamran said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given him complete authority, and he should use that authority.

“If he relies on these individuals then our cricket might not be headed towards betterment,” he added.

Akmal criticized Chief Selector, Muhammad Waseem, for selecting players in the Test squad on the basis of T20I performances and suggested the board review its selection policies.

You can’t just pick players for the Test format from those who perform well in T20Is. This is how it is going right now. This is causing damage to Pakistan cricket. The PCB should put more thought into how they select players for the national side. They should think about the process and policy of selection. They can’t just put a laptop in front and show stats.

Akmal said that that is how foreign coaches thrive here like Mickey Arthur. They didn’t make cricket better in the country, on the contrary, they damaged it significantly. The same policy is being applied now. It doesn’t work like that.