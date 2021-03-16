Two Pakistan-Born UAE Cricketers Banned for Match-Fixing

Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) players, Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt, have been suspended from all forms of cricket for eight years. Both were found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code by ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

The ICC announced this on Tuesday, saying that their ban will start from October 2016, when they were first suspended.

The bans are backdated to 16 October 2019, when they were provisionally suspended for attempting to fix matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE.

The ICC tribunal after a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument found both Naveed and Shaiman guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspects (s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Naveed was also charged with breaching the above two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of a cricket league in Dubai.

Giving its ruling, the ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, Alex Marshall, said:

Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE, at the highest level in cricket. Naveed was the captain and leading wicket-taker. Anwar was the opening bat. Both had long international careers and were well-versed in the threat from match-fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

Marshal was pleased that the independent Tribunal awarded significant bans on these cricketers and made them an example for cricketers who consider taking the wrong path.