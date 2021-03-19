Angry Babar Azam Speaks Up on Differences With Chief Selector

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has tacitly confirmed the rift with Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, over the squad selection for the forthcoming Africa tour.

In an online interaction with media on Friday, Babar Azam said the disagreement over players’ selection is a “healthy debate” and should continue.

The issue of players’ selection is being discussed these days that I have my reservations on it. I believe there is always a debate on the selection and there should be one. I understand the selection protocols. There should be a healthy discussion but the conversations inside the room should not come out.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Amir Reveals the Batsmen He Fears Bowling Against

The skipper said that the Chief Selector had already provided an explanation on inclusions and omissions of each player and there is nothing more he could add there.

I can’t comment on that anymore. I have to play 11 players on the field and my focus is on that.

Babar’s comments confirmed what media reports had been suggesting regarding the differences between the team management and the Chief Selector over squad selection.

ALSO READ

PCB Calls More Players to National Camp for Africa Tour

The 24-year-old also touched on the matter of firebrand opener, Sharjeel Khan’s inclusion in the T20I squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Sharjeel’s fitness is not good but he is working on it. He cannot become Shadab Khan immediately. Sharjeel is a match-winner, he is in good form at the moment and the team will benefit from it.

The skipper also rubbished the notion that he does not have the freedom to make decisions on and off the field.

“I have said it before and I’ll say it again that I make my own decision. My decisions are made for the team, not for any individual,” Babar concluded.