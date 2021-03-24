England Stars Also Set to Prefer IPL Over Pakistan Series

England’s limited-overs captain, Eoin Morgan, has revealed that some big names will miss the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer expected to take some time off.

While briefing a post-match press conference in Ahmedabad, India, Morgan said it’s unlikely that the aforementioned players will play the entire home summer due to England’s jampacked international calendar. It should be noted that the same players are scheduled to take part in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It’s just too much to ask, given the winter guys have had as well, around being in a bubble. A lot of it will be dependent on how flexible it is to come in and out of the bio-secure environment that we’ll have during our summer, and whether they can see their families or not”, Morgan said.

England will kickstart summers at home with a two-Test series against New Zealand, followed by back-to-back T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are due to arrive next for three ODIs and three T20Is. England will end the summer with a five-match Test series against India, before meeting Pakistan again for two T20Is in October, just before the T20 World Cup.