Zong’ New TVC Captures the Power of Going Digital for the Youth of Pakistan

In an attempt to bridge Pakistan’s digital divide with its massively growing network, Zong 4G has plunged into the hearts of the nation’s youth with its mega campaign #LetsGetDigital.

The TVC showcases exciting ways in which the youth are transforming their lives through technology, which also depicts Zong 4G’s network and technological prowess. Being the life and soul of Pakistan’s youth when it comes to networking, Zong 4G understands the power of reliable and efficient technology in fields of education, health, shopping, running businesses, gaming, blogging, and more – the dreams are endless.

Applauding the efforts of Zong 4G in effectively communicating the importance of a digitally connected Pakistan for its Gen Z, various celebrities took it to Twitter to praise the #LetsGetDigital campaign.

The celebrated cricketer Mr. Waseem Akram, lauded Zong 4G for its ability to truly reflect the young generation’s digital needs through the art of storytelling.

I really like the strong digital storytelling shown here and how this ad reflects the young generation who need to be digitally connected all the time!

Great execution! #AikNayaKhwaab #LetsGetDigital #ZONG4G https://t.co/el0QwAUhLN — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 22, 2021

Mr. Waseem Badami, the well-reputed News Anchor, and TV Host expressed his delight at being creatively connected to the young generation and their needs by providing them the best solutions for their digital requirements.

This campaign from #Zong4G is the true reflection of GEN Z in Pakistan.

Active, socially responsible, and always digitally connected!

These young dreamers are surely taking it to the next level thanks to Zong 4G!#AikNayaKhwaab #LetsGetDigital #Largest4GNetwork https://t.co/kRsUgRkTPo — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) March 22, 2021

Jumping on the bandwagon was Mrs. Shaniera Akram who admired a job well done by Zong 4G in fulfilling the dreams of its young digital dreamers by providing a reliable and fast connection in this era.

This ad here truly represents the young generation of Pakistan who are always digitally connected!

Zong 4G is doing a great job by fulfilling the dreams of these young digital dreamers!#AikNayaKhwaab #Zong4G #LetsGetDigital #Largest4GNetwork https://t.co/6xKEXAKxd9 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 22, 2021

The colorful and lively TVC features Pakistan’s most celebrated artist, Atif Aslam, and truly encapsulates the dynamic essence of what being digitally connected means for the youth of the country. The campaign showcases how Zong 4G is igniting the embers of “Aik Naya Khawab” and enabling Pakistan’s digitally-savvy youth to execute their visions into reality through Zong 4G’s unparalleled connectivity.

Celebrating the diverse cultural significance of technology for Pakistan’s youth, Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO Zong 4G expressed his delight saying, “As an organization that is perfectly aligned with Pakistan’s digital agenda, we understand the significance of technology for the economic uplift of the country.”

“We are also cognizant of the digital needs of the youth and are working towards empowering them through our innovative offerings and world-class network. Our new TVC resonates with the emerging passion points of the youth and their pursuit towards achieving their dreams with Zong 4G by their side as their Digital partner,” he added.

As the subsidiary of the world’s largest Telecommunication and 5G operator- China Mobile Communication Corporation, Zong 4G has heavily invested in digitalizing Pakistan by offering state-of-the-art technology and the most advanced services and solutions.

Being the pioneer of 4G in Pakistan and the first company to test 5G services in-country, Zong is relentlessly striving to reduce the digital divide in the country and bring technology and connectivity to the Pakistani masses.

With Zong’s unparalleled 4G service, the Pakistani youth is now contributing greatly to boost digital inclusion in the country, putting Pakistan on the global map of digital innovation, entrepreneurship, gaming, and bringing the country closer to the 5G era for which Zong has already paved the way.

Watch the complete TVC here: