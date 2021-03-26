PTCL Announces An Increase in Prices from 1st April

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has increased the domestic calling rates. The new tariff will become effective from 1 April.

According to details, PTCL has raised the PTCL to Landline/Vfone and PTCL to Mobile tariffs while the cost of PTCL to Other Networks (WLLs, etc) will remain unchanged at Rs. 2/min.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the latest tariffs that will be applicable from next month.

Network Old Tariff New Tariff Change in Tariff Landline/Vfone Rs. 1.30/min Rs. 1.50/min Rs. 0.20 Mobile Rs. 2.50/min Rs. 2.65/min Rs. 0.15 Other Networks (WLLs, etc) Rs. 2/min Rs. 2/min Rs. 0.00

Note that these prices are exclusive of taxes.

Frequent callers will not be affected much though, since the Freedom packages still cost the same, offering free on-net, mobile and international calls.

Here are the detailed features of Freedom Voice Packages.

Features Freedom 500 Freedom 1000 Freedom 3000 Freedom 5000 Freedom 8000 On-net calls Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Other mobile minutes 200 Mins 700 Mins 2000 Mins 4000 Mins 8000 Mins International dialing minutes (Zone 1 destination) – 200 Mins 200 Mins 400 Mins 800 Mins VAS Bundle Free Free Free Free Free Monthly Charges Rs. 500/- Rs. 1,000/- Rs. 3,000/- Rs. 5,000/- Rs. 8,000/-

Last month, PTCL also announced its official presence on WhatsApp to better connect with customers and provide them with a convenient and customer-friendly communication platform.

To contact PTCL on WhatsApp, customers need to first save the PTCL WhatsApp number, which is 033 1218 1218, and then send a message on this number to get the required service.