PTCL Announces An Increase in Prices from 1st April

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has increased the domestic calling rates. The new tariff will become effective from 1 April.
According to details, PTCL has raised the PTCL to Landline/Vfone and PTCL to Mobile tariffs while the cost of PTCL to Other Networks (WLLs, etc) will remain unchanged at Rs. 2/min.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the latest tariffs that will be applicable from next month.
|Network
|Old Tariff
|New Tariff
|Change in Tariff
|Landline/Vfone
|Rs. 1.30/min
|Rs. 1.50/min
|Rs. 0.20
|Mobile
|Rs. 2.50/min
|Rs. 2.65/min
|Rs. 0.15
|Other Networks (WLLs, etc)
|Rs. 2/min
|Rs. 2/min
|Rs. 0.00
Note that these prices are exclusive of taxes.
Frequent callers will not be affected much though, since the Freedom packages still cost the same, offering free on-net, mobile and international calls.
Here are the detailed features of Freedom Voice Packages.
|Features
|Freedom 500
|Freedom 1000
|Freedom 3000
|Freedom 5000
|Freedom 8000
|On-net calls
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Other mobile minutes
|200 Mins
|700 Mins
|2000 Mins
|4000 Mins
|8000 Mins
|International dialing minutes (Zone 1 destination)
|–
|200 Mins
|200 Mins
|400 Mins
|800 Mins
|VAS Bundle
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Monthly Charges
|Rs. 500/-
|Rs. 1,000/-
|Rs. 3,000/-
|Rs. 5,000/-
|Rs. 8,000/-
Last month, PTCL also announced its official presence on WhatsApp to better connect with customers and provide them with a convenient and customer-friendly communication platform.
To contact PTCL on WhatsApp, customers need to first save the PTCL WhatsApp number, which is 033 1218 1218, and then send a message on this number to get the required service.
