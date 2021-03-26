Xiaomi to Launch a Phone With Revolutionary Battery Tech on March 29

Xiaomi recently announced that it is going to host its 2021 New Product launch event on the 29th of March. As more details about the event surface, it is clear that the company is planning to go big on the event.

In addition to the long-awaited Mi Mix series device, the Mi Notebook Pro laptop, and a new MIJIA Washing Machine, the company will also launch the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones.

After the announcement, Xiaomi has started posting a slew of teasers on Weibo. After disclosing that the upcoming Mi Mix handset will sport the all-new Bionic photography technology, the company has now teased that the upcoming Mi 11 Ultra will come with a silicon-oxygen anode battery and a new chipset.

Although we don’t know what this new chipset will do, we do know that the battery will be backed by super-fast-charging. The company further revealed that Si-O2 technology will help make mobile phones thinner and will charge faster.

They have borrowed this idea from new energy vehicles that use nano-scaled silicon material through the negative anode. This technology has 10 times greater capacity than graphite.

In addition to this, while talking about the new chipset, Xiaomi said that it is “surging” with happiness about the new launch. By this, the company is obviously hinting at the Surge S1 SoC that was introduced back in 2017 but it is unclear if we’ll see a new Surge S2 or not. Nevertheless, more details will be revealed soon.