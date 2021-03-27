Facebook Has A Big Announcement For Pakistan

Social networking giant Facebook is reportedly planning to launch three new projects in Pakistan.

As per sources, major efforts are currently underway to station offices of renowned social media companies, including Facebook, in Pakistan.

Speaking about the development, the Advisor to Chief Minister (KP) on Science, Technology and IT Zia Ullah Bangash revealed that a meeting was convened between members of Facebook’s management, concerned reps of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and IT experts. Issues pertaining to legislation and compliance were also discussed.

While the meeting made good progress on numerous fronts, Bangash explained that Facebook intends to assist the country by setting up an office in the near future.

Similar to YouTube, Facebook is planning on monetizing its entertainment model so that individuals and video content creators who want to earn big could benefit from it.