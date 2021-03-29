Punjab to Launch “College of the Year” Competition

Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has decided to start a “College of the Year” competition. The provincial Minister of Higher Education, Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfaraz, will soon launch the annual contest in a formal ceremony.

In this regard, HED Punjab has notified a special performance review committee to analyze the yearly progress of all public sector colleges and publish its findings at the end of each academic year.

ALSO READ

A Single Dose of Pfizer Vaccine Builds a Strong Immune Response in 99% of People: Study

The special performance review committee will rank all colleges based on the quality of education being imparted, discipline on the campus, methodology of the teaching staff, and smooth administrative operations.

The move is a part of HED Punjab’s departmental reforms, aiming to foster a healthy competitive educational environment in line with international standards and practices.

ALSO READ

PIA Lands its First Flight in Saidu Sharif After 17 Years

HED Punjab has also finalized a policy framework to select suitable candidates for the vacant positions of principals in public sector colleges across the province.

Under the policy, a special committee led by Higher Education Minister will hold interviews of the potential candidates to determine their eligibility. The candidates will be granted marks against seniority, expertise, relevant administrative experience, and aptitude for the job.