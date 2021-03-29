Ramadan Plan for Masjid-e-Nabwi and Haram Announced

The Ramadan operation plan for the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah has been announced, and pilgrims have been urged to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to prevent the growth of the pandemic.

The Head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, said that the operation plan is in accordance with strict health and safety measures that have been imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus while ensuring that the visitors make the most of their journeys.

Al-Sudais said,

The purpose is to provide a unique experience to Doyoof Al-Rahman (Guests of Allah) that will combine performing rituals and the preservation of health. In the wake of the continued pandemic, I urge the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques to get the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure their safety and (that of) other pilgrims and worshippers.

The five areas designated for prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque include the eastern courtyard and a defined area for worshippers with special needs.

Ushers will provide 200,000 bottles of Zamzam water daily as the water coolers will not be available.

If pilgrims wish to break their fasts at the Holy Mosques, they can bring their own food for consumption, or individual ready-made iftar meals will be provided to them, but no sharing will be permitted.