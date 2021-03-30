Xiaomi Launches Mi 11i Globally as a Rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+

Yesterday, Xiaomi went on a launching spree where it announced, Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, and the new Mi Band. Along with these, the company also unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 11i that is a tweaked version of the Redmi K40 Pro+.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the handset looks exactly like the Redmi K40 Pro+. However, on the front, it sports a flat-screen design and is being touted as Xiaomi’s best flat screen device yet. The panel is a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a hole-punch design at the top. It supports 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+.

Internals and Storage

The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 mobile platform topped with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that it has optimized the processor such that it allows higher performance while consuming less energy and providing a super-fast and reliable user experience.

The software front is handled by MIUI 12 on top of Android 11.

Cameras

The Xiaomi Mi 11i packs a triple sensor rear camera setup with a 108 MP main sensor that comes with outstanding low-light photography. The main sensor is assisted by an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP tele-macro camera.

For selfies, it sports a 20 MP lone sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The whole system is fueled by a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging which can take it from zero to full charge in just 52 minutes.

The phone is currently available for preorder and costs EUR 649 for the base variant.

Specifications