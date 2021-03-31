Cryptocurrencies Break Another Market Cap Record

There’s anxiety in the crypto streets as the global market cap nears a record-first $2 trillion with the weekend fast approaching. Rates look a bit uncertain, with cryptocurrencies struggling to maintain momentum.
Bitcoin almost breached $60,000 after recording back to back gains before a sharp pull-back caused the currency to reorganize at $58,000. At the time of writing, the digital currency was sitting comfortably above $58,100.
Since Tuesday, the global crypto cap surged 2.4% to $1.92 trillion, as reported by prominent analytics firm Nomics. Although it shied away from breaking the $2T barrier, cryptocurrencies across the board broke the previous record of $1.8 trillion, which was recorded earlier this month.
As things stand, the value of crypto assets is now almost equal to 26% of gold’s market cap, as the precious metal continues to take daily hits. This is mostly because of Bitcoin’s rise over the last 48 hours, as it gained 2.5% and almost hit $60,000. However, it has dropped almost $1,500 in minutes and looks like the weekend blues are re-approaching.
Similarly, Ethereum was going up, but it’s sinking and looks almost certain to fall below $1,800 over the weekend.
Lower caps displayed the same rise-and-fall, but there’s reason to believe that regular downfalls and upticks conform to even greater gains as the market continues to trade.
As things stand, money borrowed or traded today will pay back more tomorrow. We’ll find out soon enough.