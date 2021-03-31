Realme V13 Launched With a 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery for $245

Posted 12 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Alongside the Realme GT Neo, the company also launched another affordable mid-range phone the Realme V13 at the launch event today. It comes with a big battery, a higher refresh rate, and good storage options.

Design and Display

The Realme V13 comes with a typical Realme mid-range phone form factor featuring a paint job that mimics the rays of light and a rectangular camera bump. The phone is available in two colors: Black and Blue.

It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

Internals and Storage

The handset comes with Dimensity 700 SoC at the helm built on a 7nm process. It has two CPU cores running at 2.2 GHz while the other six are at 1.8 GHz. The mobile platform is paired with 8 GB RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot.

It runs Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android 11.

Cameras

Like the Vivo Y30g, the Realme V13 also comes with a fake camera sensor. It has four circles on its rear camera bump but only three actual shooters. The main sensor is a 48 MP f/1.8 camera with a 6P lens in front. This sensor is complemented by a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

For selfies, it comes with an 8 MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The system packs a 5000 mAh battery and is currently available for pre-order. The base variant costs $245.

Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
  • Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
  • OS: Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • IPS LCD touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90 Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
  • Camera
    • Primary: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • Selfie: 16 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner: Yes (side-mounted)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

