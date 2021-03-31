T Cells Produced After Recovering From COVID-19 Also Protect Against Other Variants

American scientists have claimed that T cells produced in the immune system after recovering from the original version of COVID-19 also offer protection against three of the most infectious and deadliest mutated strains of the Coronavirus.

According to the study conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), T cells’ response to COVID-19 in individuals infected with the initial strain of the virus appears to fully recognize the major new variants identified in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil.

ALSO READ

Govt Reduces Petrol Price After A Long Time

Over the course of the study, NIAID researchers analyzed the blood samples of 30 individuals who had recovered from COVID-19 before the emergence of the new and more contagious variants.

The analysis showed that a specific form of T cells was active against the original version of Coronavirus and the scientists decided to put it to test against the more infectious strains found in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil.

The researchers found that the T cells remained largely intact and could recognize virtually all three mutated variants.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Rupee Makes Another Big Jump Against the US Dollar

Andrew Redd, the Staff Scientist at NIAID and lead author of the study, has said that the latest findings augment previous small-scale studies that also revealed that T cells offer protection against the mutated strains of COVID-19, adding that larger studies are needed to confirm the findings.

Redd also called on governments and public health organizations worldwide to ensure continuous monitoring of the COVID-19 variants that escape both antibody and T cells protection.