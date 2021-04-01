University of Karachi to Launch an EV Shuttle Service

The University of Karachi signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday with NTS Logistics to introduce an all-electric shuttle service. Soon, the Electric Vehicles (EVs) custom-built for on-campus use will offer the students transport facility within the campus, said the media report.

As per the agreement, NTS Logistics will give the institute a limited number of 6 to 23 seater roofless commuter buses. As the demand for transport rises, so will the number of buses, the report added. The MoU was signed between the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, and the Chief Executive Officer NTS Logistics, Muhammad Umer Nouman.

The institute stated in an official statement that the transport service will be kept as pocket-friendly as possible. Everyone, including the faculty, students, and work-staff, shall be allowed to use the facility.

The bus stand shall be built near the entrance of the university, where there will be vehicle charging stations as well.

The development has been made in a bid to not only offer convenience to the students and the faculty of the University but also to encourage the protection of climate by using environment-friendly means of transportation.