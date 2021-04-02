Babar Azam Nears a Unique Record Held by Legendary Javed Miandad

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is already regarded as one of the finest batsmen in world cricket and he is also on course to becoming one of the finest batsmen ever produced by the country. He has already broken many national and international batting records and is set to achieve yet another international record.

As Babar reached double figures in the first ODI against South Africa, he neared the record for registering a double-figure score in consecutive innings twice. Out of his 76 ODI innings, Babar has registered a single figure score only 9 times.

This was the second time Babar has scored double figures in 26 consecutive innings. The only two other batsmen to score double figures twice in more consecutive innings are former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman, Kumar Sangakkara and legendary Pakistan middle-order batsman, Javed Miandad.

Sangakkara scored a double-figure score in 27 consecutive innings twice and Miandad achieved the feat for 29 innings consecutively twice.

One of the key aspects to be considered as a great of the game is to put in consistent performances over a long period of time. Babar has been one of the star players in international cricket and has scored runs consistently regardless of the conditions. He has scored 3,580 runs at an average of 55.93, including 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.