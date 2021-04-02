WAPDA Defeats NBP to Win All Pakistan CM Gold Cup Hockey Tournament

Water and Development Authority (WAPDA) defeated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the final of the All Pakistan CM Gold Cup Hockey Tournament by 2-1. WAPDA were the team to beat throughout the tournament and emerged as the deserved winners at the end of the tournament.

In a tense final, WAPDA managed to draw first blood as Rana Waheed scored the first goal for the team in the 3rd quarter before NBP managed to equalize through a penalty stroke. WAPDA soldiered on and managed to find the winner deep into the 4th quarter, sending the players and the team management into a frenzy.

The number one ranked team in Pakistan, WAPDA, had more possession (51%), earned more penalty corners (3), and had more shots on target (7) than their opponents as they emerged as the winners of the tournament.

The final of the tournament had a historic significance as it was played on the 43rd anniversary of Pakistan’s second Hockey World Cup win. Pakistan defeated a strong Dutch team 3-2 in the final of the World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1978.

The organizers of the tournament honored the World Cup-winning team by cutting a cake during half-time. Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, was invited as the guest of honor in the final of the tournament. CM Balochistan thanked the organizers for the invitation and congratulated the winners on their title win. He also appreciated the efforts of organizers on organizing a successful tournament.