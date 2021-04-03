Babar Azam Showered With Praise After His Brilliant Century Against SA

Posted 22 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Babar Azam’s brilliant century led Pakistan to a victory in the first ODI against South Africa, his partnership of 170 along with opener, Imam-ul-Haq, ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as Pakistan managed to chase down a target of 274 on the last ball of the match with three wickets in hand.

Babar’s exquisite inning was praised on social media by cricketers, politicians, and celebrities from all over the world, labeling Babar as one of the best batsmen in the world. This was Babar’s 13th ODI century in his 76th innings, the quickest batsman in the world to achieve the feat.

Babar said that a close-fought victory has given the team the confidence of claiming a series win over the Proteas and he is hopeful of continuing his good form with the bat on the rest of the tour.

“I am delighted with my hundred. The plan was to take it deep, build a big partnership, and don’t lose focus. This victory has given us confidence and will try to continue with my form in the next match as well,” Babar said.

Babar’s exceptional match-winning knock of 103 off 104 balls sent the cricketing fraternity into a frenzy on Twitter, former Pakistan captains, Shahid Afridi, and Shoaib Malik, congratulated the current captain on his brilliant innings.

Babar will be looking to add to his run tally and claim a series win against the Proteas in the second ODI of the three-match series, scheduled to be played on 4 April in Johannesburg.

