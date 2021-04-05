Fakhar Shows He’s the Better Man After De Kock’s Controversial Run Out

Fakhar Zaman’s stunning knock of 193 off 155 balls in the second ODI against South Africa came to an abrupt end as he was run-out in the final over of the innings. Despite the heroics, Fakhar ultimately failed to take Pakistan over the line as they fell 17 runs short of the target.

The run-out has sparked a controversy in the cricketing world as cricketing experts believe that South African wicket-keeper, Quinton De Kock, distracted Fakhar while he was coming back for the second run. Fakhar believes that the run-out was his fault as he should have completed the run despite De Kock’s tactics to deceive him.

“The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he’d started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don’t think it’s Quinton’s fault,” Fakhar said.

Although Fakhar said that the incident was not De Kock’s fault, cricketing experts believe that according to International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules and regulations, Fakhar should have been given not out, and Pakistan should have been awarded five penalty runs.

According to law 41.5.1, “It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

The equation would have turned interesting for Pakistan if the on-field umpires had decided to award five penalty runs. They would have required 24 runs from 6 balls with two wickets in hand.

Fakhar revealed that although it was a memorable inning, he would have been much happier if he would have scored fewer runs and Pakistan had won the match. He said that this was not his best ODI innings because he was unable to win the match for his country.