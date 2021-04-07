Jamia Ashrafia Scholars Secure Top Positions in PPSC Examination

The scholars of Jamia Ashrafia, a well-known religious educational institution in Lahore, secured first and third positions, respectively in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) examination.

According to the spokesperson of the institution, the former student of the university and current teacher, Mufti Mahir Jameel, secured the first position in the Arabic lecturer examination while former student, Maulana Arshad Khan, succeeded in getting the third position in the same examination.

The successful scholars have been awarded prizes by Jamia Ashrafia, the spokesperson added.

In other news, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab arrested another suspect linked to the PPSC’s examination paper leak case for 58 posts of the revenue department. The suspect was arrested with the help of geofencing technology.

ACE has arrested seven suspects in connection with the examination paper leak so far.