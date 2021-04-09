Netizens Demand Priority COVID-19 Vaccinations for Tax Filers

Posted 21 seconds ago by Haroon Hayder

Earlier this week, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, revealed that the government will begin registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid-ul-Fitr.

In light of this development and considering the 2.62 million income tax return filers in the country, netizens have opined that government must use this opportunity to increase the tax base of the country.

Member of the Privatisation Commission (PC), Khurram Schehzad, suggested that government must link COVID-19 vaccination with the willingness to get documented with tax authorities while the other recommended that active taxpayers should be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on a priority basis.

Taking into account the series of failed attempts to broaden the thin tax base by tax authorities in the past, Twitterati have agreed with the above-mentioned opinions and urged the government to heed them.

Whether this method of vaccination can prove effective or not, is a different matter.

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions to these suggestions.

What do you make up of these suggestions? Let us know in the comment section below.

