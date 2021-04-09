Netizens Demand Priority COVID-19 Vaccinations for Tax Filers

Earlier this week, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, revealed that the government will begin registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid-ul-Fitr.

In light of this development and considering the 2.62 million income tax return filers in the country, netizens have opined that government must use this opportunity to increase the tax base of the country.

ALSO READ

KE Hints at Increasing Electricity Bills Starting From Ramzan

Member of the Privatisation Commission (PC), Khurram Schehzad, suggested that government must link COVID-19 vaccination with the willingness to get documented with tax authorities while the other recommended that active taxpayers should be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on a priority basis.

'Tax Payers & Documentation' Why don't we tag Covid Vaccination with tax-paying/being documented? Like, govt may announce, barring old-age & kids, those paying taxes/filing returns would get free vaccine shots and on priority basis too. Shouldn't this be done to value txpyrs? — Khurram Schehzad (@kschehzad) April 8, 2021

Couldn't agree more @kamrankamal it is the tax payers that are footing the bill for the vaccines; hence makes sense for taxpayers / tax filers to be prioritized https://t.co/sh7c6McU2N — Shaharyar Nashat (@ShaharyarNashat) April 3, 2021

A suggestion for @Asad_Umar @Hammad_Azhar you may allow only tax filers to get COVID-19 vaccines. This will definitely increase the no. of tax filers in the country. — Raza Hassan (@RazaSHassan) April 8, 2021

First priority : health workers and senior citizens above 80 yrs , to be followed by Income tax filers , for receiving COVID vaccine !! https://t.co/OW5eVkSqpx — Jamal (@myshaahmed007) April 9, 2021

Non tax filers can afford 20000 ki vaccine. They probably already had it through pvt companies. Woh parado khareed rahe Hain or tum logon ko vaccine ki pari Hai. Haha. — Jamshed (@Jamshaiid) April 9, 2021

Income Tax Payers and Filers should Also be given Vaccine first. They are only 3 million. If they die, how will the country survive!🤷 — Aqeel Awan Adv (@AdvAqeelAwan) April 9, 2021

The covid vaccine should be given to income taxpayers as a priority. There are only 3 million taxpayers in Pakistan. The government should respect them at least! #TaxTheRich #business #CovidVaccine @PakPMO @PresOfPakistan @Asad_Umar — Aleem Durrani (@AleemDurrani2) April 8, 2021

I’d say divide it into three categories 1. Tax Filers who also pay income tax 2. Filers who don’t pay any tax 3. No filers. Non filers should be the last to get the vaccine with a clause to file returns right after the first dose or they don’t get the 2nd 1. — Faisal Sheikh (@fmsheik) March 21, 2021

I request Govt to provide free vaccine to all Tax Filers.

This will boost the trust upon Govt, FBR & help develop tax culture.#VaccineforTaxFilers — Aamir (@Aamir15770806) March 22, 2021

Income-Tax PAYERS should be given vaccine first They are only around 3 million If they die, how would the country survive🤔@ImranKhanPTI@Asad_Umar — Rahim Valliani (@rrrvalliani) April 8, 2021

Taking into account the series of failed attempts to broaden the thin tax base by tax authorities in the past, Twitterati have agreed with the above-mentioned opinions and urged the government to heed them.

Whether this method of vaccination can prove effective or not, is a different matter.

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions to these suggestions.

Not a bad idea 😂 https://t.co/mRaMfzvukM — Qurat ul ain (@QuratulAIN_CO) April 9, 2021

Excellent Suggestion! Fully Endorsed 👏👏👏 https://t.co/LzPDLofzyn — Azhar M Khan (@AzharMKhan3) April 9, 2021

Agreed. Pakistan is the only country on this planet earth where tax filers are disrespected, disregarded, ignored and held in abeyance, rather thrown into oblivion. While non filer Tom dick & Harry get all the prevliges. #PMImranKhan #asadumar https://t.co/0IBsfXzYNM — Sayed Mubasher Ahmad (@MubasherSayed) April 9, 2021

What do you make up of these suggestions? Let us know in the comment section below.